A police operation targeting criminals using roads across Thames Valley has seen 18 arrests made and hundreds of drivers stopped.

The four-day crackdown, named Operation Titan, was aimed at taking offenders off the roads in Thames Valley and Hampshire.

Starting on April 3, the “ring of steel” operation focused on Denham and Iver, where 35 vehicles were stopped and a number of arrests were made.

One motorist was found with a large quantity of what was believed to be cocaine with a street value of £100,000.

And a 21-year-old driver from Denham was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft – he was released from custody but remains under police investigation.

On top of these arrests, eight drivers in Bucks were stopped for having no insurance, 11 for not paying tax and one was given a £300 penalty for failing to have sufficient rest.

The team kicked-off the operation in Buckinghamshire before moving on to Southampton, Portsmouth and Slough.

The crackdown saw officers using motorbikes plus marked and unmarked cars to target law-breaking motorists.

Inspector Simon Hills, who headed up the operation, said: “Operation Titan is one of the largest joint roads policing operations run in Thames Valley and Hampshire.

“This is an important operation because people living and working in Thames Valley and Hampshire deserve to have roads that they can enjoy, free from the fear of either crime, death or serious injury.

“My message to criminals who are thinking of visiting Thames Valley and Hampshire is don’t.

“You don’t know where we are going to be next, we will be running more of these operations and we will be targeting you.”

Overall, 42 vehicles were seized for having no insurance or no licence, a confirmed £20,000 of cocaine was seized and a stolen digger valued at £12,000 was recovered.

The Commercial Vehicle Unit also found one vehicle in Denham and Iver containing Red Diesel, one driver was fined for speeding and another for using their phone.

Insp Hill added: “We have had a large number of people arrested for serious offences such a possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and stolen vehicles.

“We have also disrupted a large number of people who were breaking simple road traffic laws which were putting other people in danger.

“My message to the public is that they should be reassured by what they are seeing here in Thames Valley and Hampshire - we take this type of action very seriously and we are determined to deny criminals the use of our roads.”