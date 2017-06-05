Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks to install new lights on the M40 near Denham are due to begin and are expected to last all summer.

The work involves replacing old lighting with new LED lights as well as replacing the central safety barrier along the M40, and will start on Monday (June 5).

This will happen between junctions 1 ( Denham ) and 1a ( Fulmer ).

It is expected to be completed this autumn.

To carry out the work safely, overnight lane closures and some sliproad closures will be needed between 8pm and 6am.

There will also be a temporary, 24/7 speed limit of 50mph.

When slip roads are closed, there will be clearly signed diversion routes in place.

For the latest information on these works, visit www.trafficengland.com and follow Highways England on Twitter @HighwaysEAST.