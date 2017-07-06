Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was punched through his car window by a motorist who had been tailgating him in a road rage attack in Beaconsfield.

The victim, a man in his forties, was attacked as he waited at the junction with the A355 on Ledborough Lane shortly after 12.30pm Sunday (July 2).

A grey car believed to be a Mercedes GLA had been tailgating and beeping its horn at the black Honda CRV driven by the victim.

While the cars were stationary at the junction a man got out of the car behind, leaned through the window of the Honda and punched the victim.

He got out of his car but was then pushed over by another male from the grey vehicle before being kicked in the face.

The driver of the Mercedes then drove away at speed in the direction of Amersham with both offenders in the vehicle.

The victim required treatment for his injuries.

And now Thames Valley Police has launched a witness appeal following the assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offenders are described as white, aged in their early twenties, one of whom was wearing a white t-shirt. The second was described as wearing shorts.

Investigating officer Police Constable Mark McCafferty, of the IHUB based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who recognises the description of those in the Mercedes.

"The incident happened at a busy junction as well as next to a parking spot for Ledborough Lane Park, an area frequented by local dog walkers, so someone in the area may have been a witness to what happened."

Anyone with any information or who may have a dashcam footage of the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 772 2/7.