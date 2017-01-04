Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22 year old driver crashed halfway up a wood and brick building on 4.55am, Tuesday, December 27.

Samuel Holmes of nearby Three Households was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit in connection with the incident.

The incident only involved the car being driven by Mr Holmes, who has been granted bail and will appear before Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 11.

The crash took place on the corner of Newbarn Lane and Rawlings Lane, both of which have an average property price of well over £1 million.

A photo of the crash was sent in by twitter user @seergreensage and shows the front of the car still lodged halfway up the wall of the barn later that day.