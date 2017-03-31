Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the dramatic moment that firefighters rescued a horse stuck in the mud in Higher Denham.

These pictures show the animal trapped in deep mud and silt up to its hindquarters in a field in Old Rectory Lane.

One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross, the Water Rescue Unit from Beaconsfield and animal rescue specialists from Aylesbury were all called out at around 5.20pm yesterday (Thursday March 30) evening.

The horse was eventually released and firefighters left the animal in the car of a vet.

They said the vet is confident of the horse making a full recovery.