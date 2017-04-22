(Photo: Chris Hutton of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service)

This dramatic picture shows the moment firefighters worked hard to get a blaze under control, after it tore through multiple vehicles in Iver.

Crews worked to stop the fire spreading, after emergency services were called to Ford Lane in the early hours of Thursday April 20.

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes fire reported the blaze engulfed 14 cars, a trailer and a skip, at around 1.38am.

Police said there were 10 vehicles ablaze at around 2.05am.

One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross, one from Slough, one from Langley and two officers attended.

Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels and six sets of breathing apparatus.

The crew prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby business unit.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a fire at a premises on Ford Lane, ten vehicles on fire at around 2.05am on Thursday (20/4).

"No arrests have been made, anyone with information regarding this should call 101 quoting reference 75 20/4/17."