This is the dramatic moment that firefighters tackled a fire involving 10 tonnes of building waste.

Two crews from Beaconsfield were called out at around 7.10pm last night (Thurs Jan 26) to Holtspur Top Lane, Holtspur.

Firefighters used a main jet, a thermal imaging camera and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.