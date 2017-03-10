Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the course of next week, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations. The dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

Footway Programme

High Street/Market Square, Chesham (13/03/17 to 31/03/17)

Daytime works upgrading the existing block paving along the eastern footway, along with the repair of localised drainage issues, the replacement of the existing drainage channel, and targeted tree maintenance work. This work requires localised footway closures and carriageway restrictions between 8am and 6pm

Market Square, Aylesbury (13/03/17 to 13/04/17)

Daytime and night time targeted maintenance work to existing block paving in the carriageway and footways along with the repair of localised drainage issues and the removal of the rising bollard assembly, using localised footway closures and carriageway restrictions.

Work within the carriageway will be restricted to night time working only, using road closures between 6pm and 6am.

Daytime working on market days will be restricted to localised footway closures between 10am and 4pm.

Pevensey Close, Heath Close & Midhurst Close, Aylesbury (13/03/17 to 15/03/17)

Preparatory daytime works in advance of headline treatment, using localised traffic management, between 7am and 7pm.

Resurfacing Programme

Beech Green, Aylesbury (11/03/17 to 31/03/17) **weekend working**

Daytime micro-surfacing treatment, using a road closure, between 8am and 5pm.

Elm Green, Aylesbury (11/03/17 to 31/03/17) **weekend working**

Daytime micro-surfacing treatment, using a road closure, between 8am and 5pm.

A413 Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – 60mph terminal sign north of Rowsham to Wingrave Crossroads ( 13/3/17 to 14/3/17 )

Off-peak daytime retexturing work using mobile ‘Stop & Go’ traffic management, between 09:30am and 3:30pm.



A413 Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Hulcott to Rowsham ( 14/3/17 to 16/3/17 )

Off-peak daytime retexturing work using mobile ‘Stop & Go’ traffic management, between 09:30am and 3:30pm.

Burnham Road, Beaconsfield - Poyle Lane to Littleworth Lane ( 16/3/17 to 17/3/17 )

Off-peak daytime retexturing work using mobile ‘Stop & Go’ traffic management, between 09:30am and 3:30pm.