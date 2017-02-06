Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The emergency services were kept busy this weekend with a series of call outs.

Four people were left injured following a car crash in George Green.

Two cars smashed into each other yesterday morning (Sunday February 5) at around 8.56am.

They hit each other at the the junction of Uxbridge Road and Black Park Raod.

Firefighters made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service following the crash.

One appliance and crew from Slough, one from Langley and an officer attended.

Luckily no-one was trapped.

And a dog had a lucky escape after a tree fell and hit a car in Amersham.

Firefighters were called out at around 6.15pm on Friday (February 3) to School Lane, near to the junction with Church Street.

One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield attended.

Again luckily no-one was trapped.

The driver, a man, was injured and he was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The dog was in the car.