People in South Bucks and Chiltern are being asked to pay more council tax after councillors voted to raise the precept last week.

Both South Bucks District Council (SBDC) and Chiltern District Council (CDC) agreed to increase its precept by £5 a year, which works out at 10p a week.

It means that CDC’s element in the charge for a Band D property in the district will be £175.62p during the coming financial year (2017/18).

And SBDC’s element of the council tax bill in the district will be £153 for all the services provided by the council.

Both have cited increasing financial pressures, including the loss of the Revenue Support Grant, as reasons for the hike,

Leader Isobel Darby said: “Our focus remains on continued savings and finding ways to increase income in order for us to continue to deliver quality services to our residents.

“We have achieved a great deal by joining up our services with SBDC, a process which is almost complete now.

“This has increased our resilience and is allowing us to improve services for our residents. “We are also looking at some major future investments, such as new leisure and community facilities, improved car parks, and providing financial support to deliver affordable housing.

“There is no denying these are difficult times financially and the picture is clearly one of reducing costs still further. But we are in a strong position.

“Our reserves are sound and what we have achieved so far keeps us well-placed to plan services and their funding over a number of years.

“Thinking and planning ahead has stood us in good stead and we’ll continue to do that.

“Our commitment to residents and using taxpayers’ money prudently continue to be our top priorities.”

SBDC leader Ralph Bagge, said: “Thanks to judicious management, we are in a strong position for the future whilst in no doubt about the challenges ahead.

“The £5 year’s increase equates to just under 10p a week, an addition which will go unnoticed.

“Meanwhile, we stay focused on protecting the quality of life enjoyed by people living in South Bucks.

“The process of joining up our work with CDC is nearing completion, realising savings of £1.7m a year whilst doing things better, whether collecting waste and recycling or determining planning applications within our target timescales.

“We have plans to do more to assist the small number of families who unfortunately become homeless each year and we are exploring all options to increase the supply of affordable housing for younger people and those struggling to get on the property owning ladder.”