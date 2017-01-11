Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents are reminded that the deadline to apply for a primary school place for their children is 3pm Monday (January December 16).

If you’re not sure, children born between September 1, 2012 and August 31, 2013 should start primary school in September 2017.

Bucks County Council advise to get your application in correctly and on time as it can significantly affect your chances of being offered a place at your first choice school.

If you live in the county you can put up to four schools on your application.

Most primary schools in the area have a catchment area, which is a geographical area that can give priority for admission to children who live in that area.

You must give evidence by January 30 if you moved after you applied for the first round of allocations.

Late applications can be submitted by January 30 but only ones with evidence agreed and included within the application will be treated as being on time.

National offer day is on April 18 and you will receive either an email or letter through the post if you applied on time.

A letter will also be sent if you have not been offered your child a place at any of your preferred schools.

If an application was received after January 16, Bucks County Council will write to you on May 26.

You will need to let the council know what you want to do with the offer by May 2.

If you want to appeal your child’s place they will be heard from June onwards.

But the council advised that the percentage success rate is minimal.

You have the right to appeal to an Independent Appeal Panel (IAP) if a place at your preffered school cannot be offered.

The clerk to the IAP will write to you within five working days of your appeal or the last day of the appeal hearings for that school.

Visit http://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/education/school-admissions/starting-school-or-moving-up-to-junior-school/primary-timeline/ for more information.