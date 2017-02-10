Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parliament has seen many intense battles over the years but none are as fiery and passionate as the hard fought Tiffin Cup.

First MPs nominate the best South Asian Restaurants in their constituency. Then, the best restaurants in the region battle it out in Parliament in a high-stakes cook-off.

The curries are judged by a panel of MPs and celebrity guests and the winner is presented with the Cup by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Buckingham MP John Bercow.

The competition was started in 2005 by the Tiffin Club, a group of MPs who are also curry enthusiats. Winners walk away with the trophy, but the final 12 all leave with a Tiffin Club chefs jacket.

In a Facebook post Mr Lidington, the Leader of the House of Commons, has asked for help from his constituents to nominate the top curry house in Aylesbury.

Options are:

Bengal Blue, Aylesbury

Bucks Balti House, Aylesbury

Desire, Aylesbury

El Halal, Aylesbury

Golden Bengal, Aylesbury

The Kashmir Gardens, Aylesbury

Mela, Aston Clinton

Mowchak, Stokenchurch

Munchies, Fairford Leys

The Oak, Stockenchurch

Prince of India, Wendover

The Raj, Wendover

Shensha, Aylesbury

Spice Garden, Wendover

You can also nominate a further option if it's not on the above list.

You can fill out the survey here . The deadline is March 30.