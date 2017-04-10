Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A damning report has been published which suggests more needs to be done to tackle child sexual exploitation in Buckinghamshire.

The serious case review, carried out by Buckinghamshire Safeguarding Children Board (BSCB), outlined past failings of local authorities and areas which need improvement.

Cases of child sexual exploitation (CSE) dating back to 1998 were encompassed and victims, survivors and families shared their experiences.

Past victims explained how signs of CSE, like going missing, self-harming and drugs, could go unnoticed; some youngsters who asked for help were simply “not heard” and others described being abused in care.

The report also said some described their first experience with Thames Valley Police as poor - with some feeling judged by officers for their appearance or actions. However, others gave positive feedback and called the police "stars".

One parent interviewed about their child was left angered about the system's failings and said: “My daughter had to bare her soul in front of the court – they called her a liar.

“The judge said she was brilliant but she walked out of there and was dropped, suddenly there was nothing, now the guys are getting out of prison before she's even got any treatment.”

Since 1998, there have been more than 10 police operations across the county involving 100 children and young people, some who are now adults.

One issue in a number of CSE cases was taxi services and the report said drivers "picked young people up from schools and children's homes and some were directly involved in the abuse of the young people”.

Following their review, the BSCB has made 14 recommendations for areas which can be strengthened, including developing a broader awareness of CSE, more effective information-sharing and the introduction of a national database of all licensed drivers.

Fran Gosling-Thomas, Chair of Buckinghamshire Safeguarding Children Board, welcomed the publication of the report.

“The board proactively commissioned this review because we wanted to confirm that the right processes are in place in Buckinghamshire to tackle CSE in all its forms, and to understand what areas of work need to be looked at more closely," she said.

“We know that in the past agencies were not providing the help and support that young people needed, and we now know that this shortfall in support also existed within other local authorities.

“The review has identified some areas of work where we can improve and we have formulated a detailed action plan to ensure the learning from the review is followed through.

“Crucially though, the review shows that work carried out in Buckinghamshire to combat exploitation now is effective and multi-agency working has really embedded in the last three years.”

Helen Fortgang, of Barnardo's R U Safe, said CSE can have detrimental effects on victims and their families.

“The impact can be really long-lasting. If this is a young person's first experience with a relationship, that could become their benchmark for future relationships.

“It can affect their relationships in the future, their family and friends, they may be challenging – which is only them working through something they're not comfortable with.

“It's broken whole families apart because of parents not understanding the pressure and fear their child is feeling.”