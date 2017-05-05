Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crimes committed in Bucks, including arson and drug trafficking, have increased dramatically in the last year, with some increasing by 28%.

The statistics, released by Thames Valley Police, show offences have increased across the board – including rape, robbery, and violent crimes.

Since April 2016, arson attacks have increased by 19.9%, drug trafficking by 28.1% and possession of a weapon has risen by 19.8%.

The figures, which cover Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire, show that nearly 140,000 crimes have been reported since last year.

Breakdown of crimes reported to the Thames Valley Police

Crimes involving violence against a person have risen by 7.9%.

Reported cases of homicides have increased by 5.6%.

Crimes involving violence with injury have increased by 5.8%

Harassment offences have increased by 12.7%.

Sexual offences have increased by 4.2% over the last year (4,212 in total).

Reported rape offences have increased by 9.3% and non-rape sexual offences increased by 1.6%.

Robbery of personal property has increased by 10.4% in the last year.

Similarly, burglary has risen by 9.1% and vehicle crime has also increased, by 10.6%.

Arson attacks have increased by 19.9%, with certain increases in specific areas.

Trafficking of drugs has increased by 28.1% and possession of weapons by 19.8%.

Hate crimes have increased by 8.1%, racially or religiously aggravated crime by 10%.

Homophobic crimes have risen by 7.9% and domestic abuse crimes have risen by 3.3%.

The three crimes experiencing a decrease are transphobic incidents , which decreased by 16.7%, disability incidents , a decrease of 17.4%, and robbery of a business property , by 7.7%.

'We are determined to prevent crime, bring offenders to justice and protect the most vulnerable'

Thames Valley Police suggests the increase in crimes is reflected on a national scale and not just in Bucks, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

The force partly attributes the increase to improvements with National Crime Recording Standards, following HMIC's recommendations in 2014.

Following the release of the figures, Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell spoke about the increase across the board.

“The reasons for variations in crime data from year to year can be complex," he said.

"As often is the case some of this is down to changes in crime recording and how we capture that information.

"However there are some increases in crime types, as well as increased victim confidence in reporting certain types of offences."

The HMIC’s latest PEEL assessment rated Thames Valley Police as good across all areas of policing - effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy.

Overall, there are 8,357 fewer recorded offences compared with this time ten years ago, when 147,067 were reported.

Mr Campbell added: “Certain increases also reflect how proactive and successful our teams have been in targeting offending.

"I am pleased to see that our crime prevention work and targeted operations, as well as the Stronghold campaign, are having an impact.

“I am proud of the dedicated officers and staff within our force, who regularly go above and beyond the line of duty.

"As a force, we are determined to prevent crime, bring offenders to justice and protect the most vulnerable.”