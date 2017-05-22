Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doorstep rogue traders were targeted during a countywide crackdown on scamming.

Trading Standards officers teamed up with the Thames Valley Police to patrol the Buckinghamshire's rogue trader hot spots this month.

Officers challenged nine doorstep traders, made 12 person checks, stopped eight suspect vehicles and ran checks in Wycombe using the automatic number plate recognition.

Trading Standards Manager Lee Ormandy said that, between 2016 and 2017, more than 100 rogue traders and doorstep scam incidents were reported in the county.

The figure could be much higher, according to Mr Ormandy, as it is known only 10% of cases are actually reported to officers.

'Rogue traders spell misery for residents'

He said: “Rogue traders spell misery for residents and undermine genuine businesses, and our day of action with the police sends a clear message to con men that they're not welcome in Buckinghamshire.”

Driveways, gardening, and roofing account for the top three scams by rogue traders in the county, with the highest value being a £20,000 roofing fraud in Gerrards Cross.

According to Mr Ormandy, there are no firm Trading Standards estimates of the recent cost of scamming in Buckinghamshire.

However, he added that, when incidents were reported early, officer intervention has saved victims more than £55,000.

If you have been targeted by a rogue trader, you can contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.