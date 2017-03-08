Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire County Council has been nominated alongside some of the biggest international companies for an award.

The Property Awards 2017 has nominated the council alongside Google, Apple and UBS AG as well as WeWork, and the Business Growth Fund in the 'Occupier of the Year' category.

The nomination is in recognition of the council's project, in partnership with property consultants Carter Jonas, to review more than 500 buildings owned by the council as well as the NHS, emergency services, central government and district, town and parish councils.

The project was used to examine where public services can share buildings, resulting in savings for the taxpayer.

The winner of the award will be announced by Judges on April 4.

John Chilver, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “To be in the company of Apple, Google and UBS demonstrates just how highly judges thought of our work, which will help ensure that public services in Buckinghamshire are far more integrated and efficient.”