A Thames Valley Police detective is to receive management advice after he was accused of being racist to a female co-worker.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Mottau, who works in counter-terrorism, allegedly placed a black toy monkey on a black colleague's desk.

He was accused of making racist comments to the woman, including words to the effect of: “When the black monkey sings, it is your turn to make the tea.”

He allegedly did not let her move the black monkey and was accused of making various comments to her of a racist, inappropriate and disrespectful nature.

The misconduct panel was held at Thames Valley Police's Headquarters in Kidlington between April 24 and 27.

The panel concluded Mr Mottau had breached standards of professional behaviour amounting to misconduct with regard to authority, respect, courtesy and discreditable conduct.

However, they said the misconduct was at the lower end of the scale and as such, they ruled he should just receive management advice.

The panel did not find him to have breached standards of equality and diversity, and they concluded the allegations of gross misconduct were not proven.

His words, conduct and actions did not amount to racist bullying or harassment, the panel said.

Following the misconduct hearing, Deputy Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, John Campbell, spoke about the case.

“The independently chaired panel has come to its findings following a detailed examination of the evidence presented during this public hearing," he said.

“The force publishes information about public misconduct or special case hearings and all misconduct hearing outcomes on the Thames Valley Police website."