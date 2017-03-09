Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the weather improves and the days get longer, thieves are on the look out for open windows, insecure sheds and unattended garden tools and bikes.

The Chiltern and South Bucks Community Safety Partnership, which includes Thames Valley Police have issued guidance on how to keep your property safe.

Their general advice is to install as many security measures as possible. The harder you can make a thief work, and the longer it takes them to break in, the more likely they are to give up.

Here are their top tips to protect your valuables:

If your shed has a window - cover it up / obscure the view or blank it out Think about installing a shed alarm - a good one would have a movement sensor with a door trigger Lock valuable items together to prevent them being removed easily A security light fitted with a movement sensor can also be a deterrent Toughen up the door hinges-choose one with a hinged cover for securing or take out the screws, replace the screws with nuts and bolts or security screws. Use a good quality padlock or mortice lock on the door of your shed Consider using Bike Register www.bikeregister.com which is the UK's leading online bicycle identification and registration initiative aiming to reduce cycle theft and used by every UK Police Force. Register your valuables at www.immobilise.com including photos and serial numbers and distinguishing features. Should your items get stolen, they may be identified by this information and returned to you if recovered.

The safety partnership are hosting security awareness events for residents to discuss home security measures.

The events are being held at Van Hage, Chenies on Tuesday March 21, 10am to 1pm and at Flowerland, Iver on Friday March 24 from 11am to 2.30pm.

South Bucks District Councillor Paul Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Community say: “Simple, inexpensive measures can make the difference to householders becoming a victim or not. Thieves like an easy life, so make things as difficult for them as you can."

Chiltern District Council’s Cabinet Member for Community, Councillor Graham Harris, said: "Even if you think your property is secure, it’s worth double-checking. Time spent now and a bit of DIY could pay dividends, particularly when you consider the cost of replacing items kept in sheds."