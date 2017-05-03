Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Bucks District Council (SBDC) has bought a former police station site for more than £4m - and now hopes to turn it over to housing.

The council has spent around £4.2m on the Gerrards Cross Police Station site on Oxford Road, and is intending to redevelop the site to provide new family homes for rent.

Some £4,222,500 from the capital receipts reserves has been set aside to buy it, with the council set to add £5.3million to its capital programme to develop the site.

It is hoped money from the site - which is currently being rented by SBDC and used to provide temporary accommodation for homeless families - will account for the loss of the revenue support grant, a previously ring-fenced grant for councils which is set to disappear.

The capital receipts reserve holds the proceeds from land and other property assets the council has sold in the past, and can only be used to fund new capital expenditure.

A planning application will be submitted and once that has been approved the station and ex-police houses will be demolished on a phased basis.

SBDC will then employ a project manager and developer for design and planning approval, and to provide the detailed business plan - at a cost of around £800k.

A spokesman for SBDC said: "The council has been renting six former police houses at this location for some time to provide temporary accommodation for homeless families.

"When it became clear that Thames Valley Police intended to dispose of the site the council expressed an interest and is pleased to have acquired it.

"The intention is to redevelop the site and provide new family homes for rent – the income generated will bridge the gap following the loss of Government’s revenue support grant.

"The purchase and redevelopment of this site will enable us to make the best possible use of the council's financial resources to help ensure our financial resilience towards the end of the decade and beyond.

"Like all other local authorities, in the times of financial constraints, we have to consider how to make the best of the assets we have and we are determined to continue providing quality services for residents.

"This is an ideal opportunity to put our resources to best use by providing a long-term income source as well as meeting local demand for good quality accommodation for rent.”