Controversial plans to build a waste transfer station in Amersham have been scrapped.

Bucks County Council (BCC), in conjunction with landowners Chiltern District Council (CDC), have not gone ahead with the development at London Road Depot after deciding that suitable lease conditions could not be agreed that are beneficial for taxpayers as a whole.

The station would have been used to transfer household waste from the south of the county to the new energy from waste plant at Greatmoor, north of Aylesbury.

It would have joined a similar facility already operating at High Heavens, High Wycombe, and had been planned adjacent to the existing household recycling centre at London Road East.

FCC Environment, the BCC’s residual waste contractor, said High Heavens in High Wycombe will be able to cope with current levels of demand.

CDC has also confirmed that the existing operational approach of using High Heavens will be suitable for them over the medium to long term.

BCC’s cabinet member for planning and environment Warren Whyte said: “During this planning stage we have had the opportunity to jointly review our original plans for waste transfer capacity.

“As the additional capacity that this transfer station would have provided will not be critical for the foreseeable future, we have all decided it makes sense to stop the development. This will also lead to some savings to council taxpayers”.