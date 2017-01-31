Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern District Council hosted a pilot event to 'join forces' with the armed forces earlier this month to help build military ties within the local community.

A range of youth groups, schools, businesses and community organisations welcomed officers of the Coldstream Guards, based at Windsor.

The event was held in the district council chamber in Amersham, and was part of an effort to establish links between local businesses and groups and the armed forces.

Councillor Mimi Harker said:

"This was the first of what I hope will be more events and I have been delighted with the way local groups have embraced it.

"It came about after a chance conversation with an officer from the Coldstream Guards, who spoke to me about their work in community engagement and its benefits.

"I wanted to help them broaden their community links to the Chiltern area through a networking event. The idea is simple, but I believe it's been effective - and enjoyable."

Talks were given by Major Andrew Knight and Major Steve Clubley representing the 11 Infantry Brigade Community Engagement Team, outlining the challenges facing service men and women.

The 7 Rifles contingent of the Territorial Army provided hands on experiences of the astounding weight of their equipment and the weapons they are trained to use, as well as letting attendees experience rock climbing, parachuting and hot air balloon rides using virtual reality equipment.





Captain Joss Bucknall, serving with the Coldstream Guards spoke about their outreach work with schools, college and youth organisations.

"It's not about recruitment, it's about showing young people what opportunities life has to offer, leadership.

"We work with the police and fire services too, forging strong bonds with them which really come into their own when we all have to work together as a team, as we do in some emergency situations.

"It gives us a greater understanding of each other's ways of working.



"The Army has enabled me to travel the world, to learn skiing, canoeing and, most importantly, to meet people I would never have met in my civilian life. It's enriched my life no end and it's good to be able to give something of that back by opening windows for other youngsters."