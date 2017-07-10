Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town council chairman has welcomed the news that work to remedy the safety of a "dangerous" road junction will go ahead.

Chris Brown said he is pleased that work is due to start on Monday (July 10) on improvements to the Packhorse Road and Station Road junction in Gerrards Cross town centre.

But he has urged caution over the announcement from Bucks County Council (BCC) following a previous false start.

Last August BCC announced that work was due to start during the October half term holiday, but this did not happen.

The long-awaited work, which will see a new raised section of road be installed at the crossroads with Ethorpe Close and existing traffic lights removed, marks the culmination of an ongoing, multi-year saga.

Both the town council and residents campaigned to fix the junction, which has been dubbed "dangerous" and not fit for purpose.

Phase 1 will also include a new lights-controlled pedestrian crossing opposite the dry cleaners in Packhorse Road.

The works, which Tesco supermarkets is funding, will be carried out by their contractors during the school holidays and completed in September.

They follow a Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) consultation on options for improving traffic and pedestrian flows through the town centre, and the removal of the traffic lights at the crossroads was the preferred choice.

The consultation, carried out in December 2015, found that over 90 percent of people were in favour of removing the traffic lights.

BCC say the pedestrian crossing lights will work in conjunction with the traffic lights at the Station Approach junction with Packhorse Road to make it easier to balance the demands of pedestrians and motorists.

Mr Brown said: "I'm really pleased we've come to a conclusion now and we're going to get some action."

"There's more to come yet but we're all very pleased about that and fingers are crossed for next Monday.

"Thanks to all our residents for all their support they've given us and keeping on Tesco's case, and thanks to Tesco for putting up the money.

"We're very pleased about that and hope we can get a successful conclusion."

Mark Shaw, BCC deputy leader and transport cabinet member, said the raised section at the crossroads would not only slow traffic, but also help people cross the road at the same level as the pavement.

He said: "I'm delighted this work is being done and it's testament to great partnership working between Tesco, Gerrards Cross Town Council and the county council."