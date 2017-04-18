Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two hundred and nineteen candidates are set to stand in the county council elections later this year.

Forty-nine seats are being contested on Thursday May 4 - 17 in Aylesbury Vale, 16 in Wycombe, nine in Chiltern and seven in South Bucks.

County councillors represent their local communities, and responsible for millions of pounds of public services right across Buckinghamshire.

This includes support for vulnerable children, adults and older people, education, roads and transport, libraries and waste disposal.

County Returning Officer Gill Quinton said: "It's a massively important role and without local people stepping forward, we could not run the county council.

"It's now up to residents to get involved and cast their votes. Every vote is important as it shows local people care about democracy and who they want to represent them.

"I wish all candidates the very best of luck."

Polling stations will be open from 7.00am to 10.00pm on polling day. Votes will be counted and results declared on Friday May 5.



The full list of candidates standing for election across Buckinghamshire can be viewed here.