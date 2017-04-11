Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous and manipulative killer has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a "fun loving" mother a week before her 21st birthday.

"Callous" Ahsan Hassan, 28, will serve a minimum of 23 years and 165 days behind bars for the brutal murder of Zofia Sadowska in September last year.

At around 11.30pm on September 18, Hassan, of Dashwood Avenue, High Wycombe, took Ms Sadowska to a kebab shop in Gayhurst Road where he murdered her.

He then carried Ms Sadowska's limp and motionless body into a waiting taxi at around 2am, telling the taxi driver she was drunk and asleep.

Emergency services were called just after 5am on September 19, to a report of an attempted suicide.

Hassan told Thames Valley Police officers that it was a suicide pact to try and cover up what he had done.

Police and paramedics found a dead body, later identified as Ms Sadowska, at his home address at around 5.30am that morning.

He was arrested the same day and charged with her murder on September 22.

A post-mortem revealed Ms Sadowska, of High Wycombe, died of asphyxiation.

Another man, Usman Ansar, 40, also of Dashwood Avenue, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice at the same trial.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Zofia Sadowska was a fun loving young mother who had everything to live for.

"She was murdered a week before her 21st birthday at the hands of Ahsan Hassan.

“The court has heard during this trial the details about Hassan’s controlling, manipulative and coercive behaviour which resulted in her murder on the evening of Sunday 18 September 2016.

"On the night of her death Zofia was expecting to be going to a special party, however this never happened.

“Hassan had already hatched a plan to kill her because he knew that their relationship was going to end that night and he selfishly couldn’t cope with that.

“The jury has seen the CCTV images of Hassan carrying Zofia’s limp and motionless body out of a Kebab shop in Gayhurst Road, High Wycombe and placed into a waiting taxi before being transported back to his home address in Dashwood Avenue.

“He told the driver that she was drunk and asleep and that was the reason for her having to be carried to the car.

“He then later tried to cover up his callous, cold and truly selfish act by trying to make it look like a suicide pact but this was never the case.

“Zofia didn’t want to die, she had spoken about turning her life around, getting a job and learning English.

“It is a relief that Hassan has been found guilty for his terrible crime."

He thanked Zofia’s family for the support they gave the investigative team "during a truly horrific period of their life", praising them for showing "an incredible amount of strength".

"I would also like to thank all the witnesses who have shown great courage in giving their evidence during this trial, and lastly to the police officers, police staff and our colleagues in the CPS who have worked extremely hard on this investigation," added Det Insp Stuart Blaik.

Matthew Knight, senior crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service said: “This case represents a tragedy for Zofia’s family and friends, who have been devastated by her death.

"I would like to pay tribute to them for their support of the investigation and prosecution.

"We have worked closely with Thames Valley Police since this investigation was launched and as a result of the hard work and diligence of the prosecution team, a just outcome has been achieved.

"We know that nothing will bring Zofia back to her family and friends, but we hope that the conviction and today’s sentence bring them at least a small sense that justice has been done. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this time.”

Hassan was found guilty of murder on Thursday April 6 following a trial, and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday (April 10).