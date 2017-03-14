Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-loved Knotty Green pub has been saved from development thanks to campaigners who fought hard to keep it open.

The Red Lion on Penn Road will remain operating as a pub following a meeting between the supporters group and owners Punch Taverns earlier this month.

A statement from the Red Lion Supporters Group reads: “We were delighted when Punch told us that they no longer see the sale of the pub for a change of use is realistic and that they are committed to making it work as a pub.

“We are now looking forward to working with Punch Taverns to help shape the future of the pub.”

The centuries old boozer faced closure in January after it was sold to developers.

But pub-goers rallied round and formed a campaign group , Save the Red Lion, to prevent it from being turned into housing.

The developers eventually pulled out of the deal but since then the pub has had a question mark hanging over its future .

But now, thanks to campaign work by the supporters group, Punch have confirmed the pub will not be put up for sale.

A Punch spokesperson: “We can confirm that we are no longer looking to sell the Red Lion in Knotty Green and that the pub is currently open and trading to the local community.

“We are delighted to say that we are assessing plans for significant investment in the Red Lion and see the pub as part of our long term plans.”

Steven Scowen, landlord, said: “I think it’s very good that the pub remains open. It’s a landmark pub.

“I thank them [the supporters group] for all their support, all the people who signed the petition.

“They deserve to keep their pub and long may it continue.”

Nico Wilson, committee member of the Red Lion Supporters Group, said: “We’re delighted that Punch is going to work with the community to improve the pub and keep it open.

“We’re pleased the campaign has been successful.

“We’re going to show what a great success it can be.”