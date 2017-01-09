Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chilterns' largest conservation charity has slammed the 'tidal wave of housing' which, they argue, threatens the 'special Chilterns countryside'.

Society trustee Paul Mason said “It is inconceivable that Government planning policy is putting most local authorities in a position where they feel they need to consider a cavalier and short sighted approach to the beauty and heritage of our special Chilterns landscape".

“The method for estimating future housing demand in the Chilterns is clumsy and flawed. It needs to focus on realistic local requirements – including housing, business and infrastructure – and not simply be a response to a blanket Government formulae."

Tens of thousands of homes are planned to be built in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire to meet targets set by the government in response to a shortage of affordable housing across the country.

“The Society is calling on local authorities to be bold and look again at the rationale of permanently damaging the countryside for the sake of complying with current Government planning guidelines” Mr Mason added.

The Society has over 7,000 members and has hundreds of active volunteers who carry out conservation work throughout the area.

Chairman David Harris said: “We oppose development within or affecting the setting of the AONB which fails to conserve or enhance the natural beauty. We believe that any new development within the AONB should be small scale and restricted to land within existing developments or on brownfield sites.

“We also oppose new development in existing Green Belt which fails to protect its openness, or undermines its purposes, including the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas and neighbouring towns merging into one another.”

Public consultations on several local plans concluded in December, leaving district councils with the task of deciding which sites get developed. Many of the ear-marked sites are currently in Green Belt land.