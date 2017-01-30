Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern Railways has been voted as the joint top Department of Transport rail franchise for overall satisfaction, with a score of 91%.

The Transport Focus’ National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) of over 100,000 rail passengers was commissioned by an independent watchdog and saw the company also joint top for customer satisfaction with platforms (89%) and trains (90%).

Chiltern Railways Managing Director, Dave Penney, said:

“We are delighted that passengers have rated Chiltern as the UK’s top DFT franchise for overall satisfaction.

"What is even more pleasing is that we are also at the top of the table for satisfaction with our trains and our stations.

"The findings reinforce our commitment to providing a high quality passenger experience.”