Passengers travelling on Chiltern Railways are some of the most satisfied in Britain, according to a recent national survey.

The company - which runs services to and from London, Bucks, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and the West Midlands - scored highly in the National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS).

It finished in the top five for overall customer satisfaction, scoring 92% and only being beaten by Hull Trains and Heathrow Express on 97%, Grand Central on 94%, Merseyrail on 94% and equalling the 92% achieved by Virgin Trains.

The results also mean Chiltern Railways is the UK's joint top franchise operator with Virgin, the rest of the top five being made up of open access operators.

The Arriva UK Trains company also scored top of the franchises for satisfaction with punctuality and reliability (90%), satisfaction with how requests to station staff were handled (96%) and satisfaction with car parking facilities (71%).

But the story is an entirely different one for passengers travelling on Southern after the company received 72% for overall satisfaction, a score which placed it bottom of the list.

Thameslink did not fare much better after achieving 75% in the survey, and neither did Great Northern with 79% or Southeastern and Great Western Railway with 81%.

The National Rail Passenger Survey is commissioned by the independent consumer watchdog Transport Focus.

It represents the views of more than 100,000 rail passengers on a broad spectrum of issues such as overall satisfaction and satisfaction with 30 specific aspects of service.

Passenger opinions of network-wide train services are collected twice a year from a representative sample of journeys.

Chiltern Railways managing director, Dave Penney, said: “We are delighted that passengers have rated Chiltern as the UK’s top DFT franchise for overall satisfaction.

"What is just as pleasing is that we are also at the top of the table for satisfaction with punctuality and reliability, car parking and for requests made to our station staff.

"The findings reinforce our commitment to providing a high quality passenger experience.”