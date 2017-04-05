Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern Railways is offering free train travel to police officers wishing to attend the funeral of Keith Palmer.

PC Palmer was stabbed and killed in the line of duty by Khalid Masood, 52, during the London terror attack.

Four people were killed in the assault which rocked the capital on Wednesday (March 22).

At around 2.40pm Masood drove a Hyundai northbound over Westminster Bridge towards the Palace of Westminster, knocking over and killing pedestrians.

'A beautiful spring day turned to horror': Chesham and Amersham MP Cheryl Gillan praises emergency services following London terror attack

Masood crashed the car into the gates near the Houses of Parliament, before leaving the car armed with two knives.

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

He ran into the vehicle entrance gateway known as Carriage Gates, at the north perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster.

Masood fatally stabbed PC Palmer in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster and was shot by a police firearms officer.

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

PC Palmer's funeral will take place at Southwark Cathedral at 2pm on Monday April 10.

Police officers attending the event will be granted free return train travel with Chiltern Railways all day providing they show a valid warrant/ID card.