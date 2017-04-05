Chiltern Railways is offering free train travel to police officers wishing to attend the funeral of Keith Palmer.

PC Palmer was stabbed and killed in the line of duty by Khalid Masood, 52, during the London terror attack.

Four people were killed in the assault which rocked the capital on Wednesday (March 22).

Keith Palmer's funeral will be on April 10

At around 2.40pm Masood drove a Hyundai northbound over Westminster Bridge towards the Palace of Westminster, knocking over and killing pedestrians.

Masood crashed the car into the gates near the Houses of Parliament, before leaving the car armed with two knives.

Emergency services on Westminster Bridge on March 22, 2017
Emergency services on Westminster Bridge on March 22, 2017

He ran into the vehicle entrance gateway known as Carriage Gates, at the north perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster.

Masood fatally stabbed PC Palmer in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster and was shot by a police firearms officer.

PC Palmer's funeral will take place at Southwark Cathedral at 2pm on Monday April 10.

Police officers attending the event will be granted free return train travel with Chiltern Railways all day providing they show a valid warrant/ID card.