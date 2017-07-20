Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trains were cancelled on Thursday (July 20) after a tree fell on the line near Gerrards Cross station.

The tree fell down at around 2.50pm, blocking the railway until lines were reopened at around 5pm.

But commuters travelling through Gerrards Cross train station still faced delays of up to 70 minutes until 6pm on Thursday (July 20).

Great Western Railway were accepting Chiltern Railways customers until around 4.45pm.

A statement on Chiltern Railways website read : "Following a tree blocking the railway at Gerrards Cross all lines are now open.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 70 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 18:00 20/07.

"We're sorry for the delay to your journey. If you have been delayed by 30 minutes or more, then you are likely to be entitled to compensation.

"Claims can be made via this web link: www.chilternrailways.co.uk/contact-us."

The company took to Twitter to apologise for the delay and any disruption to services this caused.

They wrote: "We apologise for the delays and disruption to services this evening, this is following a fallen tree on the tracks earlier this afternoon."