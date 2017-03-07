Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train operator Chiltern Railways have announced their charity partnerships for 2017.

Bowel Cancer UK and Brake UK were chosen by the train company's employees to be this year's charity partners after they helped raise £23,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity and Homestart Banbury last year.

Brake UK is a road safety charity who aim to reduce road deaths and injuries to zero, while finding safe, sustainable, healthy and fair methods for people to get around.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the UK, but it is treatable and curable if discovered early. Bowel Cancer UK raise money for research to save lives and improve the quality of life for all those affected by bowel cancer.

Dave Penney, Chiltern Railways Managing Director said: “We are pleased to welcome Bowel Cancer UK and Brake UK as our charities of the year. The decision is taken by our employees and we were inundated with suggestions.

"Following a vote, Bowel Cancer UK and Brake UK came out as the clear winners and we are looking forward to conducting a range of fundraising activities including events at held at our stations and the Three Peaks Challenge.”

Charli Brunning, Corporate Fundraiser at Brake says: “Brake is delighted that Chiltern has committed to supporting the charity throughout 2017. The money they raise will allow Brake to continue its important work, supporting bereaved and injured road crash victims and campaigning for safer roads.”

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK says: “We are absolutely delighted to be chosen as one of Chiltern Railways charity partners for 2017.

"Bowel Cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer, so as well as raising vital funds for research and lifesaving work to help stop bowel cancer, a partnership with Chiltern Railways gives us a fantastic opportunity to increase awareness of bowel cancer and the charity to a truly diverse audience – from commuters to families and tourists.”