Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ofsted inspection of Buckinghamshire's children's services has shown some improvement in the service since being deemed inadequate in 2014.

The inspection, which was carried out on November 30 and December 1, looked at all aspects of the services which support and protect vulnerable children, young people, their families and young carers.

The letter sent by Ofsted to the Buckinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for children's services, says the local authority has made "steady progress to improve services for children in some areas" but measured it's response by adding that "the pace of improvement in these areas is not meeting expectations".

It also added that the public law outline, which provides a guideline for how family court cases are to be handled, is "not yet effective" and that for children who have been subject to statutory intervention for some time, 'drift and delay' is still evident. Inspectors also saw a "very small minority of cases where the children had been in unsatisfactory circumstances for too long".

The letter adds that management oversight is not always effective and that social workers do not regularly update assessments.

Alarmingly it goes on to say that risk assessments of children looked after who are vulnerable to or at risk of sexual exploitation, "are inconsistent and in some cases absent".

On occasions when children have gone missing, return home interviews are not timely and the quality of recording of these is poor, according to the letter by Ofsted which inspects and regulates services that care for children.

When a child is to be adopted or fostered, their life story work is often not available when needed by the child, the report says. It goes on to say that senior managers of the service are aware that there are 61 children currently waiting for their life story work, which details their personal history before being placed into care.

Areas of improvement since the disastrous 2014 inspection include the timeliness and quality of health assessments for children looked after and social workers who visited the children regularly, even more frequently than is prescribed in statutory guidelines.

David Johnston, Managing Director for Children’s Social Care and Learning, said:

“The outcome of Ofsted’s second monitoring visit is encouraging and confirms that children in Buckinghamshire are now better supported. Although considerable work still needs to be done, it's another positive milestone for us to continue to build on.





“It’s important to note that we are already implementing changes in many of the areas noted for improvement including timely access to Life Story work and ensuring that commissioned services for children who go missing from care carry out timely return interviews to ensure those children and young people are safe.



Lin Hazell, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said:

“Overall we are pleased that Ofsted are seeing continued and sustained improvement in many areas. It’s reassuring that Ofsted recognise how engaged our social workers are with their children, visiting them often, building good relationships with them and that children’s wishes and feelings are heard and acted on."