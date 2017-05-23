Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign to raise money for a Chesham newlywed’s cancer treatment has raised nearly £40,000 in just under three weeks.

Jason Narraway, 29, married his fiancee Amy just weeks after going into remission but began raising money for a treatment in Florida after hearing his cancer had returned.

The couple, from Chartridge Lane, wed at St Mary’s Church, Amersham, in October and spent six months enjoying Jason's remission - three years after he was initially diagnosed.

“I was on Cloud Nine," said Jason. "In fact, we both were - we thought that the cancer was gone.

“Each scan I had was coming back clear from tumours and we were excited each time we got the all clear because life became normal again."

But in March this year, Jason was told his rare form of cancer had returned and he is now raising money to afford a medical trial in America, which oncologists have recommended.

In just 19 days, the newlyweds have raised £38,165 on their Go Fund Me page, with some people contributing as much as £2,500.

With the couple just £12,000 away from their £50,000 target, the community has united behind the pair and many events are being held to support their cause.

Take a look at some of the upcoming fundraising events in Chesham to fund Jason's cancer treatment.

Community events for Jason

May 27 : Cake sale at Toni & Guys in Chesham

May 28 : Quiz night at the Bell in Chartridge Lane, Chesham

June 3 : Carp day for 24 hours, from 2pm at the lake near Chesham dump, with BBQ and raffle

June 4 : Charity walk for Jason, with Jason taking part

June 11 : Fun day at Amersham FC from 12pm till late. Auction and raffles with stalls. Contact sebmorris84@icloud.com for more details

June 17 : The Gameskeeper hosting a family fun day with bouncy castles, cakes, raffles and more

June 24 : The Polish Club horse race

June 30 : Black tie event at Amersham cricket club

'Please help us'

The couple are hoping the trial will halt the spreading cancer, as Jason has now had over 28 tumours in his lungs.

Jason said: “I hate to ask people to help me as I am very proud but I need to realise my pride doesn't matter anymore.

“I have to do what I have to do to survive and live a long and happy life with everyone around me that I love and that loves me.”

Amy Narraway, 36, added: “I love him with all my heart and it breaks me to see this happening again.

“I want to do all I possibly can to make him better, I pray this works and hopefully and cure this once and for all – please help us.”

Visit Jason and Amy's Go Fund Me page to donate or to inquire about one of the events, email amy.frank@btinternet.com.