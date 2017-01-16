Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fifteen year-old boy was threatened with a knife outside the Baptist church in The Broadway, Chesham on Saturday January 14.

Three boys with their faces covered, believed to be younger than the victim, approached him at about 11.45am while he was waiting at the bus stop.

The boys threatened him with a knife and demanded that the victim turn over his rucksack. The victim defended himself and the offenders ran from the scene.

Nothing was stolen in the incident and the victim did not sustain any injuries. The offenders are believed are Asian and wore dark clothing with their faces covered.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Banham of Local CID, said:

“This was a frightening incident for the victim who was threatened with a knife, but he bravely fought off the offenders who then fled the scene on foot.

“I am confident that someone will know who the offenders are, either by the descriptions or because they have mentioned the incident to a friend or relative.

“If you have any information about the incident please contact the police by calling 101 and stop these offenders from attempting to rob other victims.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”