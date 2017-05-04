Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chesham man, who married his fiancee just weeks after going into remission, is raising money for treatment in Florida after hearing his cancer has returned.

Jason Narraway, 29, was diagnosed with rare form of cancer three years ago and married Amy Frank two weeks after doctors told him they could not see any more tumours.

The couple, from Chartridge Lane, wed at St Mary’s Church, Amersham, in October and the newly-weds spent six months enjoying Jason's remission.

“I was on Cloud Nine," said Jason. "In fact, we both were - we thought that the cancer was gone.

“Each scan I had was coming back clear from tumours and we were excited each time we got the all clear because life became normal again."

But after six months cancer free, in March this year, Jason was struck dumb by those dreaded words "your cancer is back".

The Chesham resident, who has undergone years of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, has a form of cancer in his leg so rare only one to three people per year suffer from it.

He has now been told radiotherapy and operations are no longer an option, as the tumours are in areas where are too dangerous to attack.

However, oncologists have now recommended a medical trial in Florida and Jason and Amy have started raising the £50,000 needed to pay for it.

Since the Go Fund Me page was set up on Tuesday (May 2), they have raised more than £7,000 of their target and donations are pouring in.

'Please help us'

Jason said: “I hate to ask people to help me as I am very proud but I need to realise my pride doesn't matter anymore.

“I have to do what I have to do to survive and live a long and happy life with everyone around me that I love and that loves me.”

(Photo: GoFundMe / Jason Narraway)

The couple are desperately hoping the trial will halt the spreading cancer, as Jason has now had over 28 tumours in his lungs.

Amy Narraway, 36, added: “I love him with all my heart and it breaks me to see this happening again.

“I want to do all I possibly can to make him better, I pray this works and hopefully and cure this once and for all – please help us.”

Visit Jason and Amy's Go Fund Me page to donate towards the treatment in Florida.