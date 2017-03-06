Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chesham resident has been charged with a series of theft and burglary offences on Thursday, March 2.

Chengaz Khan, 34, of Dellfield, was charged with three counts of burglary dwelling, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of theft of number plates.

The charges relate to offences which took place in Chalfont St Peter and Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire between February 21 and 27.

Khan has been released on bail after he was charged with the offences on March 2.

He will now appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 31.