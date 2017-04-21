Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was hospitalised when a large fight broke out in Chesham .

At around 11.30 last Friday (14 April), a group of people began arguing in Deansway, at the junction with Shortway, according to Thames Valley Police.

An altercation broke out in the group, predominantly made up of men, during which a 23-year-old victim was struck in the face.

The young victim's face was cut in the fight and he was taken to hospital for treatment – he has since been discharged.

Following the incident, Thames Valley Police has made an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Justine Haw from Force CID, said: “The victim of this assault had to receive hospital treatment due to the injuries sustained.

"We are urging anyone who witnessed it to please come forward.”

Anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170108756."