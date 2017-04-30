Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A catering and logistics company based in Chesham is to receive its second award from The Queen following its international success.

Global Infusion Group (GIG), the UK's leading catering, logistics and brand support specialist, was named a recipient of The Queen's Award for Enterprise last week (April 21).

It is the second time the company has received the UK's highest accolade for business success, in recognition of its recent international growth.

The company formed 33 years ago and first won the award in 2014. Since then, it has grown overseas sales from events catering, food and beverage project management and brand support.

These sales have grown from £5.8million in 2013 to £8.56million in the year to December 2015 - a 48% uplift in two years.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of GIG Tony Laurenson was thrilled to be honoured with a second award.

“This is another tremendous honour which recognises the fantastic efforts of all of our loyal and hard-working staff who have helped us to grow our client portfolio across the globe,” he said.

“It was amazing to win our first Queen’s award and it inspired us to drive forward and build on that success rather than rest on our laurels.

“We have seen the business achieve remarkable overseas growth in recent years with international projects such as the European Games in Baku now accounting for half of our overall turnover.”

Although the headquarters are based in Chesham, GIG has services which extend to Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

The award-winning company provides catering to events such as Glastonbury Festival and three Olympic Games and product launches and events for Michael Kors and Porsche.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved since I launched the business in 1984 from my father’s garage,” Mr Laurenson added.

"Many of my team have been alongside me throughout most of this journey including Bonnie May, GIG’s Global Operations Director, and Mary Shelley-Smith, Global Operations Director for our tour and crew catering division, Eat to the Beat.

“Our recent performance and these very prestigious Queen’s Awards demonstrate that GIG really is what our name says, a truly global catering and logistics operation.”