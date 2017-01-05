Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas concert by Chess Valley Male Voice Choir has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

The performance, held at the Broadway Baptist Church, attracted a large audience in Chesham on December 17.

Chesham's Mayor, Councillor Noel Brown , presented a £600 cheque to the chosen charity, Chiltern Music Therapy, that evening.

The charity helps to improve health and emotional well being and skills in speech and communication, behavioural issues, cognition and motor skills.

Chiltern Music Therapy worker Katie Shuster was delighted with the donation and spoke of the vital services the money would fund.

She said: "‘Your support means that we provide music therapy to those who would be unable to access it.

"One individual who will be benefiting from the money that you have raised had a stroke five months ago.

"They are using neurologic music therapy to help rehabilitate them back home."

On top of the cheque, the concert raised more than £400 in collections from the audience, who had been participating throughout.

The seasonal show included popular carols, performances by the Halton family and readings from choir members John Facer and John Poston.

The choir, founded in 1993, is hosting its next event at Ashley Green Church at 7.45pm on Tuesday January 10.