A care home for dementia sufferers in Chesham Bois has been rated as "requires improvements" after inspectors found residents “were not always protected from avoidable harm”.

Chesham Bois Manor, in Amersham Road, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) during three unannounced visits to the service in December 2016.

During the visits, inspectors found some risk assessments “were not always accurate” and residents were not always protected from the risk of fire.

The report said the “service was not always well led” and the home failed to notify the CQC of some serious events when it was legally required to do so.

The service was found to not always be safe or effective and the home did not always follow core principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

The inspection outlined one occasion where staff were moving a resident in a manner which could potentially cause them harm.

“Staff did not follow the care plan and used a technique to move the person that had potential to cause harm,” the report said.

“We asked the assistant manager to supervise staff while they were supporting people to change position as we were so concerned that harm could be caused.

“On all days of the inspection we overheard staff using insensitive language towards people.

"Some people were spoken to like they were children and called 'good boy’."

The CQC has made three recommendations to the care home about the areas where improvements are needed and took up their issues with managers.

Although Chesham Bois Manor is now under the "requires improvement" rating, the inspection found the care home is "good" in the caring and responsive categories

The CQC inspectors heard positive feedback from the residents and relatives.

One resident said “I feel safe and they check on me during the night,” another added, “I'm safe here and I'm not shouted at”.

Comments from relatives included "I'm pleased with his care, I don't have any issues, they don't talk down to him" and "my sister is treated with respect."

The CQC will reexamine the care home to ensure the improvements have been made.

Angela Hunt, a spokesman for Chesham Bois Manor, said: "The inspection took place in December 2016, all points raised were actioned immediately by home at the time.

"All ‘requires Improvement’ points raised were completed before the report was actually published on the CQC website."