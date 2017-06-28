Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity Bollywood night held in the memory of an Amersham teenager raised over £4,000 to help his parents continue his goalkeeping legacy.

The life of Aaron West , who died aged 16 from a rare form of liver cancer in 2010, was celebrated at the event at Amersham Community Centre on June 10.

Around 160 guests were treated to food and entertainment by Bollywood dance choreographer Jay Kumar to raise money in the teen's memory.

In total, £4,460 was raised for the football academy which was set up by Aaron's parents to help achieve their son's dream of training goalkeepers.

With funding secured, the Aaron West Goalkeeping Academy can continue to help young football fanatics train at Amersham School.

Aaron's mum, Dax, spoke about why setting up an academy meant so much to her son, who died eight months after being diagnosed.

She said: “At an early age, with Aaron being a football fanatic and having a huge passion for goalkeeping, he noticed that goalkeepers in the local area playing at grass roots level did not get access to specialist coaching."

“He decided then to make this his mission to set up an academy that would allow all goalkeepers access to coaching," she said.

“Nearly five years on and with huge efforts from those close to him as well as the community, we have managed to ensure that Aaron's dream has become a reality.

“With the help and support from our coaches and Aaron's Goalkeeping Academy, the children have gained new confidence and skills for the position in which they play on their team.”

On top of the Bollywood event, a local award has been set up in the late teenager's name, to acknowledge goalkeepers “who don't very often get mentioned for the important position they play”.

Mrs West added: “With the continuing support we now look forward to a long and successful future for Aaron’s Goalkeeping Academy.

“As his mum, I am here to continue Aaron's goalkeeping legacy and I am so proud to be a part of my son’s wishes.”