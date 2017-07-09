Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of cyclists harnessed their pedal power on Saturday July 1 and raised over £10,000 to help a struggling charity in Buckinghamshire.

Chiltern Samaritans, an Amersham-based organisation, held their first cycling event to raise funds needed to prevent their branch from closing.

The charity, which has provided emotional support to people in the county since 1968, gives advice to around 30,000 callers each year.

(Image: Chiltern Samaritans)

To support Chiltern Samaritans, over 400 residents cycled from the historic West Wycombe House and took on 25, 50 and 80-mile bike rides.

Charitable participants were rewarded with a free pint from Malt The Brewery, of Prestwood, who just last year raised £6,400 for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity.

Co-founder of the brewery Jenny Watson was delighted with Saturday's event and said the money raised is going to a wonderful cause.

(Image: Chiltern Samaritans)

“These organisations do a fantastic job, and no one knows when they might need them," she said.

“Last year we supported Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, completely unaware that 6 months later my own father would require a double heart by-pass.”

In addition to offering free beer, Malt The Brewery also promoted the event amongst their customers and brewery club members, The Maltsters.

(Image: Chiltern Samaritans)

“We have lots of cyclists visiting the brewery at the weekend," added Nick Watson, Founder of Malt The Brewery.

“We believe real ale tastes even better when you have worked hard for it!”

After the charity cycle, all participants received a medal and were fed for free by Grant Thornton’s Training Centre in Bradenham.

(Image: Chiltern Samaritans)

Simon Rubin, of Chilterns Samaritans, was thrilled that the £10,000 raised doubled their initial target of £5,000.

He said: "The event was organised in conjunction with High Wycombe Cycling Club and met every one of its challenges.

"The most important one, other than fund raising, was that riders should have a great day.

"The feedback was so good that the organisers are already sharpening their planning pencils to set up next year’s event and attract even bigger numbers and raise more money and give cyclists another wonderful experience."