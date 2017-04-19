Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proud of how picturesque Prestwood is? Or maybe you're just loving Little Chalfont?

Well now is your time to get your favourite village noticed on a national scale because Channel 4 is looking for the best villages in the UK.

Village of the Year, a brand-new programme which will be presented by village connoisseur and actress Penelope Keith, is offering a prize of £10,000 to be spent on the winning location.

Buckinghamshire is renowned for its scenic spots, including Denham, Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green and Latimer – all of which could benefit from the prize money.

Channel 4 posted on its site: “Over this summer, Penelope and her team of judges will be visiting selected villages across the UK to determine a winner of this new programme.

“We want you to apply if you think the village that you live or work in should be considered for the programme.”

The programme, for which Channel 4 has commissioned Reef Television, will scour coastal villages, farming locations and scenic spots - all to celebrate Britain's rural communities.

The nominated villages will be judged on history and heritage, appearance, events in the community, activities and visitor experience.

Mrs Keith, who has previously presented the series Hidden Villages for Channel 4, was born in London but moved to Milford, in Surrey, where she served as high sheriff of Surrey.

The long-standing village lover will preside over the heats as a number of expert judges decide which villages should progress through the rounds to the final.

In order to enter the competition, applicants should email Reef Television with the name of their village at voty@reeftv.com.

Applicants must be over 18 and once your email is received they will be in touch with an application form.