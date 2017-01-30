The video will start in 8 Cancel

A village school has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Chalfont St Peter CofE Academy held an orange mufti day on Friday (January 27) for Muscular Dystrophy and fundraised nearly £700.

The school held the day because one of their pupils, Archie Hill - who has campaigned tirelessly on behalf of the charity - suffers from the disease.

Archie’s mum Louisa said: “It was absolutely fantastic.

“Everyone looked great and everyone was dressed in orange.

“It’s brilliant how the whole school comes together.

“Archie doesn’t mind now and he’s really happy to share that.

“It was a really good day.”

Louisa is set to take part in her own challenges for the charity soon, as she takes part in the Paris Marathon on April 9 and then 20 days later will be doing the Isle of Wight 100k challenge.

She said: “I told myself this is my last marathon, but I said that after my fourth and this is my seventh.”

She added: “It’s about raising awareness.”

Headteacher Mrs Underwood said: “We’re absolutely delighted that once again the generosity of the children and parents have been reflected in this fundraising event.

“This is a charity very close to all of our hearts.”