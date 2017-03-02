The video will start in 8 Cancel

Schoolkids and teachers all dressed up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day today (Thursday March 2).

Pupils at Gayhurst School in Chalfont St Peter donned their favoured literary garb for the special occasion, designed to get kids reading.

Tara Williams, Gayhurst School’s head of English, said: “We chose to give our children the theme of ‘Animals in Literature’ this year.

“We have seen some fantastic costumes and all credit must go to the parents for helping their children express themselves so freely.”

Everyone at school took part in the day, from the youngest in the nursery - three-years-old - to the oldest in year 13, who is 13-years-old.

Everyone, including the staff members, took part in the celebration of reading, which has been held for the 20th year.