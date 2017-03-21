Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 44-year-old from Chalfont St Peter is set to run the London Marathon for a leading cancer charity in memory of her dad.

Karen Shiolou’s father sadly passed away from oesophagus cancer, and she has lost other family members to cancer, so decided to race for World Cancer Research Fund on April 23.

A keen runner, Karen is passionate about raising awareness and has already completed numerous 5k and 10k runs, as well as two half marathons.

She is holding many events to help her reach her fundraising goals, including a shopping evening and an afternoon tea.

She will join 26 other members of the World Cancer Research Fund team running the 26.2-mile route around the streets of the capital.

Karen hopes her efforts will help increase awareness of how lifestyle choices can reduce cancer risk, while also raising over £2,000 for research into cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity.

She said: “I chose to be a member of Team Can Prevent because the work World Cancer Research Fund do could save tens of thousands of lives.

“My father, and various family members and friends, have passed away due to cancer.

“I hope that by raising funds for World Cancer Research Fund I can help raise awareness on the link between cancer and lifestyle.”

Paul Fretwell, Head of Fundraising at World Cancer Research Fund, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Karen for her fantastic support.

“It’s thanks to the amazing efforts of people like Karen that we can continue to fund research and help the public make more informed lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of cancer.”

To support Karen fundraising efforts, visit Virgin Money .

To join her in running and raising money for World Cancer Research Fund, email events@wcrf.org or call 020 73434200.