Chalfont St Peter Parish Council has extended its thanks to everyone involved in the eviction of the travellers from Goldhill Common on July 20.

At around 9.45pm on Tuesday July 18, a group of “at least 60” travellers set up just one day after the start of the school holidays.

Travellers removed wooden posts in order to gain access to the land, which children and dog walkers were urged to avoid during their 24-hour stay.

Parish Councillor Karen Dickson, of the Central ward, said the town was fortunate the travellers moved on by Thursday morning, two days later.

“Thanks to the diligence and efforts of our parish councillors and staff, particularly Head Haywarden Mike Stevens, Chalfont St Peter was fortunate that the caravans left Gold Hill Common and moved on within 24 hours," she said.

“We are also grateful to Thames Valley Police and Chiltern District Council, particularly Councillor Isobel Darby, for their efforts in dealing with the eviction.”

After the large group of caravans moved on, local volunteers set to work on clearing the mess left behind by the travellers.

Ms Dickson added: “The mess left behind was swiftly cleared by our Haywardens and a team from Chiltern, and local residents were soon able to enjoy our common again.

“Our parish council wishes to thank all concerned for their efforts and prompt action.”

While the illegal encampment was set up in Goldhill Common, one villager claimed the area was a “complete no go zone”.

The local resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I counted at least sixty caravans and more have been arriving throughout the morning.

“Kids are running around barefoot and half-clothed, using the grass as a toilet. Grown men are walking around topless and one was speeding across the common in his new Mercedes.”

She added: “For this to happen at the start of the summer holidays is upsetting for families whose children play on the common.

“It is a complete no go zone now."