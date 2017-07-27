Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont St Peter has been named as one of Buckinghamshire's Best Kept Villages.

The village has won the Pushman Cup, an award it won in 2014 and which Chalfont St Giles bagged last year.

It is a category for villages with a population over 3,000.

Overall top spot was given to Morris Cup winner Cuddington, after judges awarded it the Sword of Excellence.

The sword is awarded to the village with the highest marks, a category won by Weedon last year.

Weedon came runner-up to Hanslope in the Tindall Cup, an award for 2016 cup winners.

Seer Green came second to Stewkley in the DeFraine Cup, which is for villages with a population from 1501 - 3,000.

And Marlow finished second behind Winslow in the Michaelis Cup, a category for small towns.

Richard Pushman, competition chairman, said: "Our popular Best Kept Village Competition highlights the great community activity that goes on in our lovely Buckinghamshire villages.

"It is a great way to recognise the contribution of many who give their time and effort to showcase and enhance their local environment.

"The Best Kept Village competition is not just for ‘pretty’ villages – we want to see communities where everyone makes an effort to keep their surroundings well maintained.

"The competition is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and we warmly congratulate this year’s winners for their superb efforts."

Chris Brown from horticultural machinery dealers George Browns said: "We are delighted to be associated with the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition and particularly congratulate Oving the winner of the Community Trophy and being a resident of Winslow I am particularly pleased that Winslow won the Michaelis Cup.

"The villages and small towns which participate are taking pride in their surroundings, making them more attractive places for people to live, for tourists to visit and for people to do business.

"In Buckinghamshire, we are blessed with vibrant, well-kept villages and we all share the responsibility for protecting and improving them, for current and future generations."

The Best Kept Village Competition is sponsored by George Browns and Bucks County Council with additional support from Milton Keynes Council and District Councils from Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern and Wycombe.

The cups will be presented in the winning villages by Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lord Lieutenant on Saturday September 16.

The results in full

Oving - winner of the Gurney Cup (villages with a population of 500 and under). Ludgershall - runner-up.

Cuddington - winner of the Morris Cup (villages with a population of 500 – 1500). Castlethorpe runner-up.

Stewkley - winner of the DeFraine Cup (villages with a population 1501 – 3000). Seer Green - runner-up.

Chalfont St Peter - winner of the Pushman Cup (villages with a population over 3000). Haddenham - runner-up.

Winslow - winner of the Michaelis Cup (small towns). Marlow - runner-up.

Hanslope - winner of the Tindall Cup (2016 cup winners). Weedon - runner-up.

Cuddington has been awarded the Sword of Excellence as the best overall winner.

The Dashwood Trophy for the best runner-up goes to Castlethorpe .

Oving’s success is capped by being awarded the Community Trophy which is sponsored by Browns.