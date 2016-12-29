Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The kind people of Chalfont St Peter have chosen three charities who will receive a share of £100,000.

Green Fingers, Hearts & Souls and MPS Society have been given £100 each thanks to the Yorkshire Building Society’s Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

The society’s charitable foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme, where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at Yorkshire Building Society branches around the UK.

Steve English, manager of the Chalfont St Peter branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“At Yorkshire Building Society we are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Chalfont St Peter.”

Small Change Big Difference Month took place between September 19 and October 15.

In 2015, the Charitable Foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

For more information about the Small Change Big Difference® scheme and the Charitable Foundation visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.