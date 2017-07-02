Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The organiser of an event which celebrated the LGBTQ community has hit back after a local vicar condemned its “promotion of sin”.

Pastor Peter Simpson, from the Penn Free Methodist Church near High Wycombe, said the Chiltern Open Air Museum (COAM) was wrong to hold the Pride event on June 16, accusing it of helping to celebrate “the breaking of God’s law”, and calling the LGBTQ movement ‘anti-Christian’.

But COAM hit back at the letter, which includes Bible passages from both the Old and New Testament professing to offer proof that homosexuality is a sin, saying it was “very sorry to see that some people have chosen to focus on the differences rather than on the positive aspects of bringing our communities together”.

The event, which was supported by Arts Council England and open to over 16s, was held at the museum in Chalfont St Giles and included burlesque, drag, swing dance, drama and poetry.

COAM said in a statement: “The aim of the event was to see people being accepted and welcomed for who they are, rather than experiencing prejudice and exclusion from community organisations.”

In his letter, Mr Simpson says he was appalled to see images from the day feature on getbucks.co.uk and in the Advertiser and Examiner newspapers, showing “performers in scanty underwear, fishnet stockings and exposed bare thighs, along with men thrusting their legs apart for the benefit of the cameras”.

He writes: “What has this nation come to that practically every institution within the community feels the need to signal its virtue and parade to the world its impeccable political correctness concerning this issue?

“What is more, this celebration at the COAM of the breaking of God’s laws received funding from the Arts Council. In other words the taxpayer was helping to sponsor it.”

Anticipating a fierce response, he continues: “Of course, following this complaint there will be the inevitable charge of homophobia, but this is simply a word invented by the LGBT lobby to intimidate and smear all critics and to shut down all reasonable debate.”

It accuses the LGBTQ movement of fighting “for the abolition of the family” and asks: “So why is the COAM identifying itself with such a movement?

"Presumably, it is not in the least concerned at how Bible-believing Christians, along with many others who adhere to traditional moral views, might be offended by its actions.

“The Christian call to homosexual people to repent of sin and to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ is made out of a genuine love and concern for their well-being, and above all, for their salvation.”

COAM was disappointed to learn of the letter.

A spokesman said: “The Arts Council, which funded the Pride event, encourages museums to engage with and welcome all communities, including those with diverse ethnicity, sexuality and ability, and was proud to support this celebration.

“The LGBTQ+ community is one of many, whose histories have traditionally been ignored, hidden and even destroyed.

"The Arts Council is keen to encourage the reclamation of this history, reclaiming the LGBT past so that young people today can feel a timeline of history that includes them, values them and educates them about themselves and those who have gone before them."

The event formed a larger celebration of diversity supported by the Arts Council including a multi-cultural day in April which welcomed representatives of local Jewish, West Indian and Asian communities.

Museum director Sue Shave said: “We are very sorry to see that some people have chosen to focus on the differences rather than on the positive aspects of bringing our communities together.

"We are proud to join other respected heritage institutions including the National Trust, English Heritage and Historic Royal Palaces in welcoming LGBTQ+ and other communities to share their stories and collections.”

On its website, Penn Free Methodist Church urges its followers to believe in creationism over evolution, and objects to Halloween, saying its popularity is because “as a society Britain has increasingly abandoned the worship of God and the authority of the Bible”.